Khloe Kardashian responds with a quirky comment to the fanatic who criticized her changing appearances

Just Jared reported today in a Khloe Kardashian social media comment, in which the reality star responded to a salty comment made by a fan. On May 28, Thursday, the 35-year-old keeping up with the Kardashians star wrote in one of her posts, "from my weekly face transplant clearly."

The post that started it all was on her IG this week when Khloe wrote that this Thursday was the "Thursday plus Monday,quot; she has ever seen.

A fan who found out about the post asked him why he looked so different in all of his uploads, and that's when Khloe responded with the comment mentioned above. In case you missed it, Khloe made a lot of headlines recently when she posted a photo of her apparently in Photoshop.

Fans on Instagram and other social sharing platforms noted how different it looked on one of her posts, and many argued that it was completely unrecognizable. Also, many accused Khloe of taking a photo of the photo to a crazy degree.

Khloe also removed her platinum blonde color and changed it to light brown. In the same post, Tristan Thompson, her baby daddy, congratulated her on her new look. IG's comment led some to believe that they were back together.

However, other reports suggested that they simply remain cordial for the sake of raising their child together. Some experts claim that Tristan is slowly trying to get back to her, but Khloe is unwilling to let it happen due to her various cheating scandals.

Tristan's life became murky again this year when a woman came out to accuse him of having a child with her. Khloe and Tristan, in a joint statement, accused the woman of slandering them in the press.

As fans of the couple know, they broke up recently when Tristan was arrested cheating on her with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Khloe's younger half-sister Kylie Jenner. It was the drop that filled the glass.

In the previous year, Tristan allegedly cheated on her while she was pregnant with her baby, True.



