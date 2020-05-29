Khloe Kardashian responds after Fan asks why she looks so different

Khloe Kardashian You don't have time for criticism.

Thursday keeping up with the Kardashians Star posted a series of photos of her and her new darker & # 39 ;. After a commenter asked him why he looks "so different,quot; in his photos, the head of Good American wasted no time in giving an answer.

"Since my weekly face transplant clearly," he joked.

It goes without saying that fans couldn't get enough of Khloe's response.

"APPLAUD AGAIN!" A follower wrote. "Ugh! I love you."

"I love you Khlo," added another with a series of laughing emojis.

Khloe's fans are not the only ones to react to her new style. After Khloe debuted her transformed braids, her ex, Tristan Thompson He wrote "bad,quot; under the selfie and posted fire, heart and muscle emojis. Kris Jenner He also congratulated his daughter's gaze.

"My beautiful girl! Wow!" the momager wrote.

Khloe first posted a photo of her "bronde,quot; hair last week.

Location: under the skiiiinnnnn bitches, captioned the image.

Reality TV celebrity credited stylists Andrew Fitzsimon and Tracey Cunningham for her cut and hair color and makeup artist Ash K. Holm for its glamor.