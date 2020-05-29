Kenya Moore makes fanatics day with a sweet new photo of baby Brooklyn Daly: "It's a joy!"

Kenya Moore shared a new photo with her baby, Brooklyn Daly, on her social media account that her mother created. Kenya turned Brookie into her own IG account, where she keeps cutie fans up to date with Brookie's adventures in the house and more.

Look at the sweet photo Kenya shared for her daughter.

A follower exclaimed, "She is so beautiful. May God protect her from evil eyes," and someone else said, "There she is! The face that makes us smile!

One commenter hinted at the fact that Brookie should definitely become a model: "Vogue baby magazine looking for you," and one follower said, "I love baby Brooklyn,quot; and, of course, her mother. Thank you very much for sharing it. She is a joy. "

Another Instagram installer leaned on the girl and said, "Aaawww Brookie Cookie," look at Twirl in the background wanting to get in too. "

Someone else said Brookie looks more and more like Kenya: "He starts to look like his mommy !!!!!" and someone else said, "Omg! Effortless beautiful even without a filter."

Another follower said: Hola Hello, pretty girl! Good morning Brooklyn ❤❤❤. Sending lots of virtual hugs and kisses from Detroit. My daughter is also Brooklin, she is 5 years old. "

Someone else posted: ‘Ohhhhhh Brooklyn! You should be in the cinema. You are so special, even the simple things you do are special. I know that your future is bright because your mother is Kenya. Thank goodness for that.

One commenter wrote: ‘I enjoy watching it grow. Thanks for sharing it with us. It's a delight! "And another follower said," Wow! She seems to be a cross between you and your grandmother! "@Thekenyamoore,quot;.

Ad

In other news, Kenya recently shared a video on her social media account with her baby, Brooklyn Daly. She is challenging and her mother could not be more proud of her.



Post views:

0 0