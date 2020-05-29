Keanu Reeves unintentionally changed the original title of & # 39; John Wick & # 39;

Summit Entertainment

Writer Derek Kolstad reveals that the star of & # 39; The Matrix & # 39; He did not refer to the film correctly in the interviews, leading filmmakers to altercate with the title of the film.

Keanu Reeves& # 39; fight to nail the title of the first "John wick"The film prompted the filmmakers to change the title.

The 2014 hit revenge story, which focuses on Reeves' titular action hero, was initially called "Contempt" but "Matrix"The star did not refer to the film correctly in interviews.

"The only reason he's called 'John Wick' is because Keanu referred to him as 'John Wick'," screenwriter Derek Kolstad told ComicBook.com. "Marketing was like, 'Dude, that's four to five million dollars in free advertising so far, so it's' John Wick' rather than 'Scorn'. " I can't imagine it's & # 39; Scorn & # 39; now ".

The change seems to have worked, with the film becoming a smash hit spawning three sequels, including "John Wick: Chapter 4", to be launched next year (21).