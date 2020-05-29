Karli Redd, 48, of Love & Hiphop, Presents "Failed,quot; Face Wash

Karli Redd has long been seen as one of the prettiest ladies in Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. But that is about to change.

MTO News obtained images showing Karli, and her new face. She looks completely different. And his fans aren't happy with his latest facelift.

This is what Karli looked like:

And this is how it looks now:

It is unclear exactly WHAT he had done, but people online speculate that Karli received a cheek implant, lip fillers and "face tightening,quot;.

Karli Redd is an American television personality, hip-hop artist, model, and actress. She is best known for appearing as a lead member of the VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since its premiere in June 2012.

Karli is also an actress. Her first role in a box office movie was in the Chris Rock movie Top Five in 2014. She currently plays a recurring role in the soap opera Saints and Sinners, which appears on Bounce TV.