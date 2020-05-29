Kandi Burruss shows fans the video that touched her recently: "This is a powerful song,quot;

Kandi Burruss shared a video on her social media account that managed to move her lately, unsurprisingly, having to do with the tragic story of George Floyd. Look the following video.

‘I was already moved to hear @keedronbryant sing #IJustWantToLive and the additional production of @demjointz makes me want to hear it on the radio. This is a powerful song! I needed this. "RIP # GeorgeFloyd # IJustWantToLive #IJustWannaLive," Kandi captioned the video.

Someone said, "It is the shirt and the voice, yes, he is so fair." #Mykind, "and another commenter posted this:" This child right here gives me life. His words are so powerful and encouraging when I pray for my black children. "

Another follower wrote, "So deep … it makes me sad and proud every time I hear it," and another Instagram installer said, "This is amazing. The hymn of the movement. It should be played EVERYWHERE!"

Another person said, "I have heard this every time I see it and I agree that I would love to hear this on the radio," and someone else wrote, "Wow! What a voice and power coming out of his heart ❤️ amazing. '

One of the Kandi fans was very excited and said, "I swear I cry every time I hear him sing because I feel every word," while another follower posted, "Yyyyyyyaaaaassss I felt the same way." The heartbeat and the words hit the soul hardest. "

Someone else wrote: ‘Such a powerful voice and such a powerful song from a young man! But again, if anyone can change what we have become, it is the next generation! "

The George Floyd case sparked a massive movement on the streets as you probably already know.

Today, it was revealed that during the protests, CNN journalist Omar Jiménez and his team were arrested during a live shot from the scene in Minneapolis.

The Shade Room revealed that, according to @CNN, officers say the crew was asked to move to a different location and that they were handcuffed when they refused to do so. CNN has confirmed that Omar and the rest of the crew have been released. "



