Justin Hartley saw lips closed with his former co-star after separating from his wife

WENN

According to reports, the actor in & # 39; This Is Us & # 39; moved in with his former co-star in & # 39; The Young and the Restless & # 39; after his separation from reality TV star Chrishell Stause.

Up News Info –

"We are"star Justin Hartley seems to have found a new love with an old one "The Young and the Restless"Co-star in the midst of his divorce battle with the actress and reality TV star Chrishell Stause.

The 43-year-old man was seen kissing Sofia Pernas, 30, on Thursday May 28, 2020 when he left it at the Orthopedic Institute of Southern California for a checkup.

The actress was also seen picking up Hartley hours later, according to TMZ.

The couple met on the American soap opera set "The Young and the Restless" in 2015 when Sofía played Marisa Sierras on the show.

Stause, who also appeared on the show in 2016, reviewed the immediate consequences of their marital separation during the third season of her Netflix reality show. "Sell ​​Sunset"

The actress agreed to record a conversation with her co-stars after Justin surprised her with his plans to move on, and it was not pleasant.

In a preview for next season, Chrishell cries for her friend Mary Fitzgerald while she packs her belongings.

"I'm kind of in shock with everything," says Stause, who was engaged to former Glee star Matthew Morrison. "It is a lot of once because everyone knows it."

She adds, "I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who am I talking to now?"

Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019, listing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation of Stause, his wife of two years.