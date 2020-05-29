Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are officially separated

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's marriage has officially ended. ME! Online confirmed today that the couple announced that they would separate today, Friday, May 29. In a joint statement released to People magazine, Julianne and Brooks made the news not surprising.

As previously reported, Julianne and Brooks were married during the summer of 2017, and have been together since 2013. Despite the fact that their romance seemed to be working smoothly in recent years, rumors about the breakdown of their relationship persisted after Julianne was seen without her wedding band on several occasions.

Their situation worsened when their dogs also died. Although there were rumors of problems, the couple was publicly seen in different places, including during a brunch date and in a KINRGY session.

In April, fans became increasingly concerned that their relationship would end when they discovered that the couple was not socially estranged at home. A source who spoke to E! News claimed they wanted to work things out in the comfort of their own homes before making a final decision on the future of their marriage.

An insider who spoke to E! News said in May that they were only taking time apart from each other. Julianne, herself, described the situation as "magical,quot;. During the same month, she was also seen dating Ben Barnes.

As previously stated, the news of their divorce is not a big surprise to some of their fans, because both sides have talked about the issues in their marriage before. Brooks once said during an interview that he and Julianne wanted to have the best relationship ever, but it was difficult to make it happen.

Around that same time, Julianne also spoke about her sexuality, claiming that she was actually bisexual. The interview turned out to be somewhat awkward because Julianne told him that he didn't even know she was bisexual; she just chose to be with him.

Brooks also talked about exploring his own sexuality, albeit as a straight man.



