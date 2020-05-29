Jon Fratelli on The Fratellis and new song "Strangers In The Street,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

Jon Fratelli and his Scottish rock band The Fratellis have been frequent visitors to Los Angeles over the years to record and perform their music.

While live concerts are on hiatus in Los Angeles until further notice, groups like The Fratellis are creating new music to provide an escape and also support COVID-19's relief efforts. The band's new track "Strangers In The Street,quot; is out now and features soul icon P.P. Arnold 100% of the band's proceeds from this song will go to Spotify's COVID-19 Music Relief Project to support frontline workers financially affected by the global shutdown.

“I loved the sound and we already had that song. We recorded it for the album that should have come out this month, which has been put back now, "Fratelli said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith." The style of the song was clamoring for P.P. Arnold We had some trouble putting it together. We had people from four different places and we were able to put it together pretty well. It resonates with anyone whose heart is broken. It can be applied now, but I think more generally than that. "

"Strangers In The Street,quot; is now broadcast on all major music platforms. The Fratellis have been together since 2005 and during that time the band has produced five studio albums, with their sixth called "Half Drunk Under A Full Moon,quot; due out later this year. The Scottish band is best known in the United States for its huge hit "Chelsea Dagger," which Fratelli still can't believe has become that big.

"It's been fast. It's amazing how fast these things are going," Fratelli said. "We have been a band professionally for 15 years and it has happened very fast. It is very difficult to cling to the details in terms of memory. Overall, it has been a lot of fun. We have had more good fortune than we deserve and got what we wanted. All we ever wanted was to be able to do what we do. It's a pretty privileged place to be and we can't do anything else. I remember thinking (Chelsea Dagger) was not that special and I thought people wouldn't understand. That is still the case. There was this period where we heard more and more that the song was used here, there, and everywhere. There was a certain point where it seemed like it wasn't being played because it was so consistent. I won't argue with that and don't I have to think it's the best song in the world to know how useful it has been. My 15-year-old self would think it's very good. "

