Joe Biden focuses on George Floyd's fundraising protests – Up News Info

Sheryl Crow, Rufus Wainwright, Jimmy Buffett, Joe Walsh and David Crosby performed for Joe Biden in a virtual fundraiser on Thursday, but the alleged Democratic candidate focused on the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis.

"We cannot ignore that we are in a country with an open wound at the moment," Biden said, according to a group report. "A wound much older and deeper than George Floyd's, the murder of George Floyd, and his brutal and brutal death captured in the movie. His last words, pleading for breathing." Let me breathe, I can't breathe. " again this, this ugly belly of our society. "

Biden said officials in the Floyd case "must be held accountable," including with the FBI investigation and the independent Justice Department civil rights investigation.

"You know, if we are not committed as a nation, with every ounce of purpose in our beings, not only to bandage this wound in the hope that somehow the scab will cover things, but to treat the underlying injury, we will never heal eventually, ”he told the approximately 1,200 who were connected to the virtual event.

Whoopi Goldberg and Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) served as hosts of the fundraiser, which was billed as "Rock Out On a Night In With Vice President Joe Biden," with donors from across the country connected to Biden in their house in Wilmington, DE.

Goldberg, co-host of The view, He said of Biden: “It is not perfect. He and I share several really cool things in our lives. We share the ability to get into trouble. We don't want to do it, we just do it. Sometimes you take a step and you're on it. This happens. But what I do know is that he is the best man to take us to a better place. "

Walsh played Help me through the night, said a selection of songs was motivated by the memory of her four-year-old daughter who died in a car accident in 1974, while Crow sang A change will do you good. She said her two sons were asking her questions "about what is happening in Minneapolis and I say," Yes, we need a leader who will talk about this and demand justice. "

Wainwright sang Going to a town, while Crosby sang What are their names.

This is going to be a really tough fight, "said Crosby." I think it will be the dirtiest fight since the Civil War and I am so glad that you are willing to take your sword and shield, Joe, and get into the fray. "

The night ended with Buffett singing Come monday a song he said Biden had on his cell phone.

Biden has a series of online fundraising events until next month, all of them virtual. They include one headed by Barbra Streisand and John Legend, slated for June 11.

Biden responded to criticism that he has been disadvantaged due to his inability to keep track of the campaign during the coronavirus crisis.

Biden said, "You know all of this, you know that" Biden has run a virtual campaign, "well, you know the other side of that is that Trump has been running his mouth and his campaign. And the more he talks, the more we go up, I mean literally "