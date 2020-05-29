Jo Firestone talks about crying and laughing with the Disney + en

%MINIFYHTMLb6c8f29ecabcc23f66bc289b74840ca014% %MINIFYHTMLb6c8f29ecabcc23f66bc289b74840ca014% Image: Getty, Screenshot: Youtube / Disney

Down Time is a Up News Info series in which we ask our favorite artists and authors what art, books and activities they turn to in this moment of isolation and uncertainty. Comedian Jo Firestone spoke to Up News Info about the show that makes her laugh and cry right now.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

I want to strongly support Bis at Disney +. It's so good. It's kind of [and] I feel like I'm going to be criticized for this, but it's kind of like Great British Bake for high school musicals. It is an emotional spectacle. They take people, like the class of 1996 graduates, and then bring them together to put their production of Lion King or whatever. It gives a little nostalgia, but for something you have never experienced because you are not them. It's still nice because it really gets you out of it. You're like, they have to put in this program, how are they going to put the sound of the music in five days, how are they going to do it? It's so lowYou bet, but man catches you.

I love musicals, I love producing any musical, but I wasn't very good at singing or dancing [in high school], which are the two talents I think you need to excel. But I tried for them. I played, you know, as … woman. I played "woman". But with BisThey are going to do the musical and it doesn't matter that they've been on this Disney + show [it will make] their families so proud of them. Whether or not they have reached the high note, it really isn't the most important part. [Laughter] Everyone I know loves the "Anything goes" episode because it's the class of 1970 and everyone is still so good. They kill him. You will not be disappointed.

The show creates a feeling of laughter and crying at the same time, which is a very nice launch. I've never experienced that before. I really held onto the laugh or cry binary, but now I realize there is a beautiful mix there. It can be achieved with this one particular Disney Plus show. And I've never seen anything on Disney +, I don't even know what Baby Yoda is. [Laughs]