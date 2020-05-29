Jimmy Kimmel shares about George Floyd, Donald Trump and a viral video – Up News Info

Jimmy Kimmel's monologue was grim and serious tonight as the host shared his thoughts on George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and its aftermath.

Kimmel analyzes the facts of the case as he saw them, and then regrets "the circle we get stuck in," which he says becomes a litany of pointing fingers and changing blame.

But worse, Kimmel said, was President Donald Trump's Twitter threat to shoot looters.

"I especially want to pose this question to older people who have seen (racial conflict) before:" Is this who you want to take us to the presidency? "He concluded:" Enough is enough. "

Kimmel shared a video that went viral. In it, Nashville actor Tyler Merritt approaches himself while reciting a monologue titled Before calling the police.

In the video, Merritt reveals facts about his life, ranging from mundane to dire, nothing he hates the notion that "anyone could be afraid of me."

"I am a proud man," says Merritt. "I am a proud black man." But then he asks, "Does any of this really matter?" He answers his own question: "No. I just wanted you to know me better before I called the police.