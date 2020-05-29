Japan shows modern Type 10 main battle tanks in action – Upnews Info

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces have demonstrated the capabilities of their new fourth-generation advanced main battle tanks, called Type-10, during the annual live-fire exercise at the Higashi-Fuji Shooting Range in Gotemba, in the Prefecture of Shizuoka.

The Type 10 is the main battle tank built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF). The tank entered service with the JGSDF in 2012 and claims outstanding mobility.

Type 10 is a new generation of Japanese tanks with enhanced capabilities for anti-armor combat, mobile attack, and combat attack against special operations units.

According to the JGSDF website, the most notable feature of the Type 10 tank lies in its C4I function (command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence). This can be incorporated into the GSDF network to allow the exchange of information between tanks, as well as connect to the infantry's external computer network "Regiment Command Control System,quot; to facilitate integrated military operations with infantry troops.

The Type 10 battle tank features a 120mm smooth bore L44 cannon with high reliability, high speed autoloader. The secondary Type 10 armament includes a 7.62mm Type 64 coaxial machine gun located on the left side of the main armament and a roof mounted 12.7mm M2 HB machine gun that can aim and fire from inside the turret.

The tank hull is bonded with a modular ceramic composite armor offering protection against rounds of rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), HEAT shells, and anti-tank missiles. Add-on modules can be easily removed and installed to alter protection levels. The 1,200 hp 4-stroke, 8-cylinder, water-cooled diesel engine provides a top speed of 70 km / h.

The Technical Research and Development Institute undertook the development of Type 10 tanks in fiscal year 2002, completed the prototype in late fiscal year 2006, and has been conducting operational tests since fiscal year 2007. After fiscal year 2008, they took carried out practical tests including shooting and networking tests, and development concluded at the end of fiscal 2009.

He also reported that the Japan Self-Defense Force is requesting 12 additional new Type tanks, according to a document titled Japan's Defense and Budget Programs, the 2020 version of which was released in late March.