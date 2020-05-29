Jamie Foxx launches into Minneapolis to join protests

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Annie & # 39; He is among protesters at the Minneapolis City Hall, condemning police brutality against African-American suspects and demanding justice for George Floyd.

Up News Info –

Jamie Foxx has gone to Minneapolis, Minnesota to join protests demanding justice for George Floyd.

Oscar winner joined former basketball player Stephen Jackson at a press conference at the Minneapolis city hall on Friday, May 29, 2020 and revealed that he wanted to defend what was right after the death of African-American Floyd at the hands of white police officers earlier this week.

"We are not afraid to stand. We are not afraid of the moment," the "Lightning"Star told reporters." And I think what you saw on TV, seeing this man beg for his life … while I sit with my two daughters, my nephews, who had just come from the grocery store, what he does. further complicates everything when a black man tries to tell his son or daughter how to function in life. "

"Even the things we teach them don't seem to work."

He was referring to the video of Floyd struggling to breathe as a police officer knelt on his neck.

"All I wanted to do today was let him know that I'm not a celebrity," added Foxx. "I'm from Texas. These are my brothers. This means everything."

During the press conference, it was announced that the police officer who was caught kneeling on Floyd's neck was charged with murder.

Floyd passed out at the scene and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

In the meantime, Oprah Winfrey He has revealed that he cannot get the images of the police actions out of his head.

He came to Instagram on Friday, after a night of violent protests in Minneapolis, and wrote: "I've been trying to process what can be said or heard right now. I haven't been able to get the image of the knee in his neck out of my head. It is there every morning when I get up and when I do the ordinary duties of the day. "

"While I pour coffee, I tie my shoes and take a breath, I think: you can't do this."

She added: "And now the video from the other angle of two other officers who immobilize him. My heart sinks even further. His family and friends say he was a gentle giant. His death has now shown us that he had a giant soul. If the breadth of a soul is determined by its sphere of influence, George Floyd is a Mighty soul. "