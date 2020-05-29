James Charles reveals he had another surgery: his second

YouTube beauty vlogger James Charles revealed to fans on Twitter today that he underwent another surgery, or as he called it, "surgery # 2." The star promised her fans and followers that she would provide a much deeper explanation in the future.

Charles said on his own that he was about to slip under the knife for his second surgery, then added that he would see everyone in a few hours. Shortly thereafter, James turned to his Twitter for an update on how he was feeling, stating that everything went very "well,quot; and that the pain was minimal.

I'm out!!!! The surgery went smoothly and the pain is not as bad as I expected 🥺🙏🏻 The surgeon and nurses took good care of me and even filmed a video clip for my video hahaha! I am so excited to share the results in a few weeks … 💞 – James Charles (@jamescharles) May 29, 2020

According to sources who spoke to E! News, James received not one but two elective cosmetic surgeries last week, yet they never revealed what he had done. The insider claimed that they were both very young, but would have a huge impact on his life.

A day earlier, James told fans that he was getting his first surgery and seemed incredibly excited about it. When fans asked him what he had done, Charles joked that he was getting a "cut **." As a result, he found himself at the center of many surgery rumors.

about to undergo surgery # 2, i love you guys see you in a few hours for the new video! – James Charles (@jamescharles) May 29, 2020

Online surgery rumors actually suggested that James would have a procedure on his buttocks. The YouTuber addressed them on his own and said it would take a lot of work to fix his "juicy wagon thicker than a giggle."

With all that said, near the beginning of the month, James indicated that he was struggling with a medical problem, so there were some fans of his online who thought his operation was medical in nature, rather than cosmetic. Initially, James thought he had an ear infection.

According to Charles, during his visit to the doctor, he had his ear examined because it was covered for about a week at the time. When the doctor examined his sinuses, he saw his tonsils and stated that it was time to remove them.



