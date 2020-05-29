It's not just you, the Amazon website just went down – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLa5306453a8f5c88a5ce3a367c5d51b2f11%

Amazon.com is down for many people in the United States

Amazon has proven especially helpful in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but we're now seeing reports that the company's website isn't available to many in the United States. Twitter is currently exploding with people lamenting the fact that the site is not accessible. Furthermore, the Downdetector The website conveys that the problem is widespread.

As it stands now, it appears that most of the top websites are online, meaning we are not seeing a replay of the June 2019 event that saw a fair amount of the largest sites on the web including Google and Reddit. – get out of line. That particular problem was finally resolved and it turned out that Verizon was at fault.

Developing …

Honolulu – January 12, 2017: Amazon logo on a shiny black wall at the Best Buy store in Honolulu on January 12, 2017. Amazon is an American international e-commerce company. Image Source: Eric Broder Van Dyke / Shutterstock

