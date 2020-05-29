Its coronavirus load skyrockets, India is reopening anyway

NEW DELHI – Its coronavirus cases are skyrocketing, placing it among the world's most troubling pandemic areas in recent weeks. Nonetheless, India is reopening, lifting its blockade to what experts fear is the worst time.
Migrant workers are becoming infected at an alarmingly high rate, leading to new outbreaks in northern Indian villages. Public hospitals in Mumbai are so overwhelmed that patients have led to sleeping in cardboard in the hallways
Doctors fear the blockade, which started more than two months ago, has been eased too soon, after the virus slowed but has failed to flatten the new case curve as effectively as other nations have. If India doesn't find a way to curb the virus in high-risk states, epidemiologists project its full burden it could approach a million in several weeks.
"India is not out of the woods," said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health.
"From a public health point of view, I think the blockade has controlled the disease," he said. "But of course, as the restrictions have been lifted in the last week or 10 days, the number of cases has started to increase rapidly."
At first, India moved aggressively to contain the coronavirus. In late March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented one of the most severe blockades anywhere, ordering all Indians to stay inside, stopping transportation and shutting down most businesses.
But the blockade was brutally hard for the poorest Indians and for those who depend on daily work to survive. And the country's economy, which had already been in crisis, suffered deep wounds. Government officials He began lifting some restrictions last month, hoping to ease the suffering, and the blockade may end entirely as early as Sunday, if Mr. Modi doesn't decide to extend it.
However, infections are increasing rapidly now, with outbreaks in some states that have reported few cases. This month, India's doubling rate for new infections averaged around 12 days, comparing it to countries of high concern like Brazil.
That number compares poorly with those of other nations where orders to stay home were imposed. In the United States, the doubling rate improved from about 26 days in early May to about 50 days on Monday. Italy crossed the 100-day mark earlier this month.
But in India, a nation of 1.3 billion people, the shutdown has posed different challenges than in many Western societies. Its metropolitan areas are among the densest in the world, with millions living in crowded slums, sometimes sleeping between eight and one room.
Almost half of India's cases have been traced to just four cities: New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.
"Social distancing is inherently very difficult in India," said Dr. Jha. "I don't know if India could really go 26 days, or 50 days."
Testing has also been severely curtailed, making it difficult to measure the extent of the outbreak. India has administered only two tests per 1,000 people, one of the lowest proportions among the most affected countries in the world.
Dr. G.C. Khilnani, a public health expert and pulmonologist, said An infection peak may not be reached until the end of July. He said that India's relatively low number of total cases per capita (around 160,000 infections and 4,706 deaths) should not be taken as a sign that the country necessarily escaped the worst.
"No one can predict to what extent the numbers will increase," said Dr. Khilnani.
As many parts of India continue to see days with record infections, a political consensus on how to fight the virus has deteriorated, giving way to acrimony and pointing fingers.
"We are the only country in the world where the virus is increasing exponentially," Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition party of the Indian National Congress, he said in a video statement. "What India is facing now, in front of us, is the result of a failed blockade."
Amit Malviya, spokesman for Mr. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, fired in a television interview. He accused Mr. Gandhi of failing to crack down on infections in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, which is governed by a coalition that includes the Indian National Congress.
"Maharashtra is completely exaggerated, it is bleeding, people are dying, the health infrastructure has collapsed," Malviya said. Health officials have tracked nearly 40 percent of India's cases to the state.
Questions have also been raised about whether the blockade played a role in the spread of the virus to remote parts of India.
When Modi announced the restrictions, he gave the Indians only four hours to prepare before they went into effect. Millions of migrant workers were stranded in cities. With bus and train services suspended, some walked hundreds of miles to reach their villages, using dirty pieces of cloth to cover their faces. Human suffering has been amazing.
Shiv Dutt Gupta, a member of a government workforce that is drawing up the closure exit plan, partially attributed the increase in new cases to workers who brought the coronavirus to rural India.
Test results for several hundred migrant workers who traveled from New Delhi to Bihar state this month found that one in four had contracted Covid-19. Bihar now has one of the steepest infection curves in India, and problem groups have also been traced to workers traveling to their homes in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state.
"The positive case rate among migrant workers is very high," said Gupta. "That is alarming."
If the blockade continues, Mr. Gupta said, "We will be devastated financially."
Officials have justified loosening the rules by pointing out that not all of India has been hit equally, with hopeful improvements in states like Kerala. And doctors say the blockade bought the government time to increase infrastructure in the country's already overloaded health facilities.
"Two months of confinement have helped us adjust our treatment protocols, our isolation protocols, our quarantine protocols," said Naresh Trehan, a prominent Indian surgeon.
Now, the resumption of transportation and industry across the country has increased the possibility that previously saved states may face imported outbreaks.
But many Indians appear to be ready to venture, despite the numbers.
After weeks of self-isolation at home, Mujtaba Rizvi, an artist living in Chennai, said he went for a walk last weekend and was surprised by what he saw. The streets were clogged with cars. Shoppers walked out of crowded stores without wearing masks or observing social estrangement.
At this point, Rizvi said, it seemed like there was no going back.
"Freedom has a price and people seem ready to pay," he said. "Even if more people die now, it would be difficult to send us back to isolation."
Suhasini Raj contributed reporting.
