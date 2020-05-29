Haircut night in America arrives on Up News Info and Up News Info All Access on Friday, May 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT. This special will be hosted by Jerry O’Connell and will feature celebrities taming their quarantine manes at home as we all managed the past few months without our hairdressers and barbers. A cast of celebrities including his wife Rebecca Romijn and Sharon Osbourne will join O & # 39; Connell.

Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss spoke to O'Connell about the upcoming special and his half Zac Efron / half Albert Einstein hair.

MW: Hears Jerry it's good to see you today, I see that you are outside, but where exactly have you been quarantined?

JO: Tyours is actually this is a bit like an abandoned road near my house. I'm right underneath a cell tower. I can't do this at home to bebecause my children eat all my Wi-Fi with their Tik Tok. This it drives me away from my children and drives me crazy. [laughs] Wwe're all trapped at home man! meit's just walnuts. ANew excuse to go out. Hwhy me did Haircut night in America.

MW: AThere are some TikTOks in particular they are big fans of?

JO: I see Tik Tok about my children’ back. I do not know whether those who may or may not be family, their kind of the new social media platform, Tik Tok. That single seems to be lip people synchronization all the time. meit's like dancing provocatively and saying the words of the songs. I do not get it but then again, I'm old, so what the hell do i know?

MW: All right, my next question would be if you chose any new hobby during quarantine that sounds like Tik Tok it has not been one of them for you is.

JO: Tik Tok It was not one. METERhis children always ask me, ‘Hhey you want a do a Tik Tok? reor you wantt a do a Tik Tok? ’ Aand not because you know meI am an adult man.

MW: Very well [laughs]. So Haircut night in America airs this Friday, what was your initial reaction when doing the special? Any questions about putting your hair on the line like this?

JO: northor, I thought it was a very fun idea. Haircut night In AmericaIt just made us laugh. Sorry i didn't brush my hair for this or anything, we no longer have hairdressing and makeup equipment. I personally trust my hair and makeup a lot. ORp top I'm kind of a Zac Efron but on the sides meI'm a little bit Albert Einstein. METERmy wife did a very good job dye the hair in there.

MW: Oh wow, she made the color too.

JO: ANDeah! meit was fun. meIt was a bonding experience for my wife and me. I must say that when I colored my wife there, that's the biggest test we've ever had as a couple. meIt is fun. I think people are leavinging a really laugh

MW: I don't want to give away too much, but what was your favorite moment?

JO: meit's really fun to watch celebrities with your personal celebrity stylist. WWe have Kelly Osbourne there. Kelly is known for her crazy hair. Kelly worked with her super hip stylistis thbe colorful. I think by talking to celebrities while they are styling, people are more relaxed. Ppeople are ready to gossip when they fix their hair. meit's like maybe it was some kind of living room, kind of barber shop environment. ThatIt's a really laid back show. meit's fun and I think people have been locked up tooso it's fun start talking to other people. meit's fun leaving home.

MW: you mentioned that colorIn g Your wife's hair was perhaps the greatest proof of your marriage. METERThe next question is if I would really recommend people to go out and try this?

JO: Look, I would not recommend people to comb themselves or their spouse or partner’s here at home. meif you are going to do that, listen, try and wait until everything opens again. meIt looks like things are goinging a open again soon. meif you can't wait, try and Zoom in, or Skype in, or FaceTime on your hair professional, your styleist, you yesArber. Try and Skype on, so they can help do it. Wwhat we did in Haircut night in America.

MW: La question before letting you go here. Touched on him a a little earlier but With that a lot is happening right now, people lose human interaction and just have a lot of weight on them. Tsounds like a really fun special a opportunity to people to disconnect a little. WWhat does it mean to be able to bring people that entertainment and that disconnection from everything that happens in the world??

JO: That it was fun. I miss people. I miss going out and doing things. Rnow, obviously we can't go out and do all those things. I think having a great ZOom party and putting it on Up News Info is the best option!

MW: Absolutely. Cdon't wait to see it. TThanks a lot Jerry. Agreat talk to you and all the best. Stay safe.

JO: Tthanks man!

Haircut night in America airs on Friday, May 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and streaming on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.

