It is not a question of whether you were exposed to the virus. It is how much.

When experts recommend wearing masks, staying at least six feet away from others, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding crowded spaces, what they really say is: try to minimize the amount of virus you find.
A few viral particles cannot make you sick: the immune system would defeat intruders before they could. But how much virus does it take for an infection to take root? What is the minimum effective dose?
An accurate response is impossible, because it is difficult to capture the moment of infection. Scientists are studying ferrets, hamsters, and mice for clues, but, of course, it would be unethical for scientists to expose people to different doses of the coronavirus, as they do with milder cold viruses.
"The truth is, we really don't know," said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University in New York. "I don't think we can do better than an educated guess."
Common respiratory viruses, such as influenza and other coronaviruses, should offer some information. But researchers have found little consistency.
For SARS, also a coronavirus, the estimated infectious dose is a few hundred particles. For MERS, the infectious dose is much higher, on the order of thousands of particles.
The new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, is more similar to the SARS virus, and therefore the infectious dose can be hundreds of particles, Dr. Rasmussen said.
But the virus has a habit of defying predictions.
In general, people who harbor high levels of pathogens, either from influenza, H.I.V. o SARS: They tend to have more severe symptoms and are more likely to transmit the pathogens to others.
But in the case of the new coronavirus, people who do not have symptoms appear to have viral loads, that is, the amount of virus in their bodies. as high as those who are seriously ill, according to some studies.
Some people are generous transmitters of the coronavirus; others are stingy. The so-called super spreaders seem to be especially gifted to pass it on, although it's unclear whether that is due to their biology or behavior.
At the receptor end, the shape of a person's nostrils and the amount of nasal hair and mucus present, as well as the distribution of certain cellular receptors in the airways to which the virus needs to adhere, can influence the amount of virus needed. become infected
However, a higher dose is clearly worse, and that may explain why some young health workers have been victims, although the virus is generally targeted at older people.
The crucial dose may also vary depending on whether it is ingested or inhaled.
People can contract the virus by touching a contaminated surface and then putting their hands to their nose or mouth. But "this is not believed to be the primary form of spread of the virus," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"It is clear that one does not have to be sick, cough and sneeze for transmission to occur," said Dr. Dan Barouch, a viral immunologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
Larger droplets are heavy and float quickly, unless there is a breeze or an air conditioning explosion, and cannot penetrate surgical masks. But droplets less than 5 microns in diameter, called aerosols, can stay in the air for hours.
"They travel longer, last longer, and have the potential to spread more than large droplets," said Dr. Barouch.
Three factors seem to be particularly important for the transmission of aerosols: proximity to the infected person, air flow and time.
A windowless public toilet with heavy pedestrian traffic is riskier than a windowed bathroom or a seldom used toilet. A short outdoor conversation with a masked neighbor is much safer than any of those scenarios.
Dutch researchers recently used a special nozzle to simulate the ejection of saliva droplets and then tracked their movement. Scientists discovered that just opening a door or a window It can banish aerosols.
"Even the smallest breeze will do something," said Daniel Bonn, a physicist at the University of Amsterdam who led the study.
Observations from two hospitals in Wuhan, China, published in the journal Nature in April, determined the same thing: More aerosol particles were found. in unventilated bathroom areas than in more spacious patient rooms or crowded public areas.
This makes intuitive sense, experts said. But they noted that the aerosols, because they are smaller than 5 microns, would also contain much less virus, perhaps millions of times less, than the 500 micron drops.
"It really takes a lot of these single-digit drops to change the risk for you," said Dr. Joshua Rabinowitz, a quantitative biologist at Princeton University.
In addition to avoiding crowded interior spaces, the most effective thing people can do is wear masks, all experts said. Even if the masks don't fully protect you from virus-laden drops, they can reduce the amount you receive and perhaps reduce it to the infectious dose.
"This is not a virus for which handwashing appears to be sufficient," said Dr. Rabinowitz. "We have to limit crowds, we have to wear masks."