Influential Ashley Stock's daughter dies after battle with brain cancer

Influencer and Instagram blogger Ashley Stock She faces the worst nightmare of all parents with remarkable strength.
Stock shared the heartbreaking news with their 325,000 followers that that daughter Stevie, 3, passed away on Wednesday May 27 after a battle with brain cancer. Just over a month ago, doctors at Children & # 39; s Hospital Los Angeles diagnosed the boy with DIPG, a rare and aggressive tumor with a zero percent survival rate.
"At 1:05 pm on May 27, Stevie took her last breath in our arms," Stock wrote on Instagram. "There have been many miracles and countless moments of God that I will put into words when my heart is strong. For now, I am overwhelmed by the relief that she is at peace, but I also feel overwhelmed by pain so intense that I can not put it in words ".
"We have full faith that there is a greater purpose to this tragedy (and it is already unfolding through its stories of renewed hope), but unfortunately, faith is not a card to,quot; get out of pain, "and that's okay." he continued. . "I don't know how to do this, so for now we will continue one day at a time sustained by the grace of God, the support of loved ones, and the prayers of strangers who have become friends."
With the support of the husband Benand his sons Wesley, 10 and Sawyer7, Ashley was able to document much of Stevie's journey on social media. On May 15, the Stock family and their loved ones got together to celebrate the boy's third birthday.
"In between the pain," her proud mom described in a tribute, "she smiles and laughs and admires her shiny nails and asks us to bring her more surprises and blueberry muffins. Her verbal communication skills are decreasing more every day, but the The way she communicates with her eyes has wisdom and knowledge far beyond mine. "
"She does not know what is happening, but she KNOWS what is happening. And she is brave as hell. And strong. And kind. When I am fully lucid, I will see her generously comfort and love a sore soul that is near her. "As if a part of her knew how much her sweet hug or lazy kiss would be appreciated for all eternity," Ashley continued.
Stevie's health problems became apparent to her mother and father when she was admitted to the hospital in April "due to the rapid decline in motor function."
Ashley shared at the time that after meeting with "dozens of the best pediatric neurologists, neurosurgeons, and oncologists," Stevie would go home to spend comfortable time with her family.
