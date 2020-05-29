Influential Ashley Stock's daughter dies after battle with brain cancer

Influencer and Instagram blogger Ashley Stock She faces the worst nightmare of all parents with remarkable strength.

Stock shared the heartbreaking news with their 325,000 followers that that daughter Stevie, 3, passed away on Wednesday May 27 after a battle with brain cancer. Just over a month ago, doctors at Children & # 39; s Hospital Los Angeles diagnosed the boy with DIPG, a rare and aggressive tumor with a zero percent survival rate.

"At 1:05 pm on May 27, Stevie took her last breath in our arms," ​​Stock wrote on Instagram. "There have been many miracles and countless moments of God that I will put into words when my heart is strong. For now, I am overwhelmed by the relief that she is at peace, but I also feel overwhelmed by pain so intense that I can not put it in words ".

"We have full faith that there is a greater purpose to this tragedy (and it is already unfolding through its stories of renewed hope), but unfortunately, faith is not a card to,quot; get out of pain, "and that's okay." he continued. . "I don't know how to do this, so for now we will continue one day at a time sustained by the grace of God, the support of loved ones, and the prayers of strangers who have become friends."