Immunity passports are the way to become financially vulnerable to work

Immunity passports based on positive antibodies against the new coronavirus have been discussed as a way to allow people with natural immunity to return to work and reopen the economy. The World Health Organization discouraged its implementation due to uncertainty surrounding evidence of immunity after infection, although most people removed COVID-19 without antiviral drugs or vaccines. In people who recovered from COVID-19, no confirmed reinfections have been reported worldwide and this fact strongly supports the theory that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, leaves protective immunity. Protective immunity has been demonstrated in rhesus monkeys, and scientists could replicate these studies in previously infected humans in 2 weeks.

Articles in major medical journals raised ethical concerns that the distribution of immunity passports could be discriminatory. This argument neglects the significant evidence that COVID-19 predominantly sickens and further impoverishes the poor, who would need those passports the most.

This theoretical ethical dilemma actually represents one way of addressing this existential threat for many families, who are no longer able to pay their bills, rent, or enough food. Many people cannot afford to distance themselves socially as they are service industry workers, day laborers, or have to use public transportation. Many parents depend on daily wages to support their families, and losing a salary can result in homelessness or irreparable breakdowns in relationships due to the stress of economic uncertainty.

The discriminatory potential of immunity passports seems less significant compared to the discrimination that many groups already experience. Given rising unemployment and growing social inequalities among the poor, but primarily African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans, substantial disparities will only increase over time as the shutdown continues. More than 500 doctors recently sent a letter to President Trump comparing the ongoing blockade to a "mass casualty incident,quot; that threatened significant consequences for millions of people with diseases other than COVID-19. The letter notes that calls to the suicide hotline increased 600% and liquor sales increased 300-600%. The blockade will continue to increase alcoholism, drug addiction, homelessness, suicide, unemployment, despair, poverty and abuse. It will contribute to the neglect of heart attacks, strokes, and delays in cancer diagnoses.

In addition to fear of discrimination, skeptics of immunity passports also worry that people may deliberately expose themselves to SARS-CoV-2 just to acquire these passports. Many are unlikely to take this route dangerously. As long as people are well informed about the social distancing and isolation of the sick, the vast majority of these people would have a mild illness and contribute to the collective immunity of their community.

Once protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2 is confirmed and shown on immunity passports, there is no justifiable reason to prevent immune individuals from returning to their active lives. A simple cheap blood test showing previous exposure would allow people to return to work or start looking for work if they lose their job while caring for a sick relative or while sick with COVID-19. Instead of feeling discriminated against, even couples, children, and other family members of the "lucky,quot; will surely enjoy the benefit of at least one recovered income.

Needlessly preventing people from supporting their families after COVID-19 adds more

Economic and psychological damage to the physical. These misplaced ethical and egalitarian issues lead to exaggerated restrictions and regulations and don't matter to people whose livelihoods have evaporated in recent months.

The proper response requires rapid adaptations, including the proper distinction between immune and non-immune. Many of our brothers at the academy, concerned about the misuse of privilege, do exactly that: misuse of their privilege, when the necessary measures diminish with baseless fear. As long as medical authorities and respected magazines continue to prefer ideological buzzwords over sober analysis, we as medical professionals will not regain confidence.

Martin Krsak, Carlos Franco and Andrés Henao are infectious disease physicians at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.