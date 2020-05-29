"If you keep murdering black people, the city will burn,quot;: Community shares heartbreak at rally – Up News Info

Friends of George Floyd, the black man killed by police earlier this week, held a press conference today at the Minneapolis City Hall roundabout. Among the speakers was former NBA player Stephen Jackson, a childhood friend of the victim. Actor Jamie Foxx also spoke, along with Leslie Redmond, president of the NAACP Minneapolis chapter.

"I am here because they are not going to downgrade the character of George Floyd, my twin," Jackson said. "You can't tell me, when that man had his knee around my brother's neck, taking his life, with his hand in his pocket, that that smile on his face didn't say: 'I am protected.'"

Floyd's death has sparked four days of protests and three nights of violence in Minneapolis and inspired protests across the country. The Twin Cities will be under a mandatory curfew this weekend.

Derek Chauvin, the police officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck, along with the other three officers present, was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department after the incident. Shortly before this demonstration, he was arrested and charged with murder and third degree involuntary manslaughter.

"We are not afraid to stand," said Foxx. "We are not afraid of the moment." The moment is loaded, to say the least. But the actor, who, like Floyd and Jackson, is from Texas, was measured in his comments.

"What we saw on television, seeing this man beg for his mother," Foxx continued. "What it does is make things too complicated when a black man tries to tell his son or daughter how to function in life. Even the things we've taught them don't seem to work. "

Ongoing events have attracted national and international attention, with public figures from all walks of life showing their support.

Leslie Redmond, president of Minneapolis NAACP, gave this week's events a slightly more historical perspective. "What you are witnessing in Minnesota is something that has taken a long time to come. I cannot say how many governors I have sat with, how many mayors we have sat with. And we have warned them that if you continue to murder black people, the city will burn. prevented the city from burning numerous times, and we are not responsible for it burning now. ”