"I felt like my arms were on fire,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) Bruised, beaten, and returning home recovering from a motorcycle accident in central Texas, retired Lt. Col. Allen West said Friday that just being able to do an interview is a blessing from God.

"I am grateful for all the prayers, words of encouragement and support with which people have encouraged me," he said.

On Monday, supporters greeted West when he left the hospital in Waco.

Two days earlier, West said a car pulled up in front of him along I-35 in the city of West.

"354 mile marker, I will never forget it."

He said that while slowing down well, it appears that a biker behind him clipped his bike.

West fell, skated and rolled a lot.

"The worst part was resting on that hot asphalt and with those burns on your arms and I felt my arms were on fire."

West said there is a reason he left the hospital and was not in a wheelchair. "I wanted people to know that I was strong and resilient and to see that resolution."

West, a candidate for President of the Texas Republican Party, was returning from a Texas Freedom Rally on the steps of the State Capitol in Austin, where he pushed for the state to allow businesses to reopen more quickly.

"I really believe that no elected official has the enumerated power to tell business owners that they have to close. Give people the guidelines and let them get on with their lives. "

Like many others, he has been observing events in Minneapolis, where a police officer was recorded immobilizing George Floyd unarmed and handcuffed, while other officers were nearby.

West said, "This individual, and the other three who were there, must be charged with first-degree murder and then complicit in that murder."

After our interview, arresting officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter.

West said he is concerned that the violence that has followed will erode the moral terrain. "What we don't want is to see people go out and endanger other lives, by going out and looting and violence, the things we see. The next thing you know is that we lose the fact that George Floyd lost his life for no reason .

As for West, he said he will need surgery to repair a broken cavity in his right shoulder.

While he has ridden a motorcycle since 1985, he said he is now giving up on that. "When I looked up and saw my wife Angela, I saw her face and I saw the pain that was there, I can't go through that again."

West said he is restoring and improving his motorcycle so it can be put up for auction.

The proceeds he said will go to the Mighty Oaks Foundation, a faith-based organization that helps men and women in uniform recover from PTSD.