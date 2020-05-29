Hill Harper expresses regret for the & # 39; Horrible mistake & # 39; by calling Dwyane Wade's daughter & # 39; Young Man & # 39;

Instagram

The actor who plays Dr. Marcus Andrews in & # 39; The Good Doctor & # 39; She receives a backlash over the birthday message she sent to Zaya in the comments section of her stepmother Gabrielle Union's tribute post.

Hill harper you are acknowledging your mistake by confusing Dwyane Wadethe daughter of Shortly after turning on heat for referring to Zaya wade When he was young when he wished him a happy birthday, the actor known for his portrayal of Dr. Marcus Andrews in "The good doctor"He presented himself with an apology.

"I would like to apologize for my post. I am responsible for what is posted and I made a horrible mistake," the 54-year-old actor wrote in a long statement he posted on Instagram Story. "I misgendered my friend's daughter and I am very sorry for Zaya and the entire Wade family. It was not my intention to father and misrepresent her in any way. I celebrate Zaya."

The "For girls of color"The actor continued to note that" he has no malicious intent "with his controversial post." As a family friend, I feel so bad that I could have walked away from the celebration. Zaya's courage and strength is something I celebrate, "he explained." I am human and I am learning and I often try to do many things that lead to mistakes like this. Sorry."

Offering another apology to "those who were offended by my post," Hill added, "there are many challenging things in the world right now and I certainly didn't intend my birthday to be a negative distraction and I certainly didn't want that to happen." take away from a celebratory birthday for Zaya. "In the end, he concluded," I extend my sincerest apologies to Zaya, the Wade family. "

Hill Harper apologized for confusing Zaya Wade

Hill provoked a violent reaction when he responded to Gabrielle UnionThe sincere tribute to Zaya celebrating her 13th birthday. In the comments section of your post, the above "CSI: NY"star wrote," Happy birthday young man !! Read "Letters to a Young Brother" !!! Your mom wrote something on it! You'll love it! Have a great day!!"

Hill Harper referred to Zaya as a young man in his birthday message

Many quickly noticed that Hill referred to Zaya as a man rather than a woman, prompting them to express their outrage online. Her teen's birthday message was found by several social media users to be "gross", "disrespectfully disrespectful" and "full of malice". One in particular condemned him for having "the gall to do that under HIS comment section."

Gabrielle's post for Zaya saw a sweet photo of them together. Along with that, she wrote, "Happy birthday, baby! I can't believe you're 13! @Zayawade, you're a great inspiration and motivation to lift my butt every day and fight. When I'm tired, frustrated, full of rage I see your face and your joy and that you live your best life and I want that for all of us. I love you very much child! "

Zaya, who was formerly known as Zion, is Dwyane's second child with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. Her transgender identity was made public by her retired basketball player father during an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"in February. He said at the time," (It was) our job as parents to listen to that, give them the best information possible, give them the best feedback possible. "