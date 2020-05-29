Here's an updated list of positive cases, deaths – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Here's an updated list of positive cases, deaths - CBS Detroit
%MINIFYHTML142b978db0a4326df6932210fe74716f15%
MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 56,621 and 5,406 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

%MINIFYHTML142b978db0a4326df6932210fe74716f16%

33,168 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 22.

  • Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 22, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 22, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated on 05/29/2020
County Confirmed cases Reported deaths
Alcona 14 one
Allegan 216 6 6
Alpena 94 9 9
Antrim 12
Arenac 3. 4 one
Baraga one
Barry 62 62 2
Bay 302 22
Benzie 4 4
Berrien 613 49
Branch 111 2
Calhoun 361 22
Cass 80 3
Charlevoix fifteen one
Cheboygan twenty-one one
Chippewa 2
clear 18 years 2
Clinton 139 10
Crawford 58 5 5
Delta 17 2
Detroit city 10929 1356
Dickinson 5 5 2
Eaton 185 6 6
Ant twenty-one 2
Genesee 1998 250
Gladwin 18 years one
Gogebic 5 5 one
Great tour 25 5 5
Gratiot 74 8
Hillsdale 169 24
Houghton 5 5
Ferret 44 one
Ingham 734 25
Ionia 147 4 4
Iosco 94 9 9
Isabella 76 7 7
Jackson 510 28
Kalamazoo 833 54
Kalkaska 19 2
Kent 3596 80
lake 7 7
Lapeer 188 30
Leelanau eleven
Lenawee 151 4 4
Livingston 395 26
Luce 3
Mackinac 8
Macomb 6616 793
Manistee eleven
Marquette 54 10
Mason 32
Mecosta twenty-one 2
Menominee 8
Inland 81 8
Missaukee sixteen one
Monroe 469 19
Montcalm Sixty-five one
Montmorency 5 5
Muskegon 631 36
Newaygo 103
Oakland 8311 975
Oceana 85 2
Ogemaw twenty-one one
Osceola eleven
Oscoda 5 5 one
Otsego 100 10
Ottawa 759 33
Presque Island eleven
Roscommon twenty-one
Saginaw 1018 108
Sanilac 41 5 5
school 4 4
Shiawassee 239 26
St Clair 448 39
Saint Joseph 112 2
Tuscola 189 2. 3
Van buren 136 6 6
Washtenaw 1318 100
Wayne 9298 1069
Wexford eleven 3
MDOC * 3749 66
FCI ** 142 4 4
Unknown 24
Out of state 32
Grand total 56621 5406

* Michigan Department of Corrections

** Federal Correctional Institute * Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Note on deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, coroners / medical examiners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: To provide more accurate data, the "Other,quot; jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under "MDOC,quot;. Cases from the federal correctional institution will be listed under "FCI,quot;.

Note on the case mortality rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from COVID-19 associated causes out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as a measure of the severity of the disease. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, laboratory tests of COVID-19 were a priority for hospitalized people due to the limited availability of tests. As a result, COVID-19 infections were more frequently identified in people who were more seriously ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with minor illnesses are screened, the death rate is likely to decrease.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here