Here's an updated list of positive cases, deaths – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 56,621 and 5,406 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

33,168 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 22.

Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 22, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 22, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated on 05/29/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 14 one Allegan 216 6 6 Alpena 94 9 9 Antrim 12 Arenac 3. 4 one Baraga one Barry 62 62 2 Bay 302 22 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 613 49 Branch 111 2 Calhoun 361 22 Cass 80 3 Charlevoix fifteen one Cheboygan twenty-one one Chippewa 2 clear 18 years 2 Clinton 139 10 Crawford 58 5 5 Delta 17 2 Detroit city 10929 1356 Dickinson 5 5 2 Eaton 185 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 1998 250 Gladwin 18 years one Gogebic 5 5 one Great tour 25 5 5 Gratiot 74 8 Hillsdale 169 24 Houghton 5 5 Ferret 44 one Ingham 734 25 Ionia 147 4 4 Iosco 94 9 9 Isabella 76 7 7 Jackson 510 28 Kalamazoo 833 54 Kalkaska 19 2 Kent 3596 80 lake 7 7 Lapeer 188 30 Leelanau eleven Lenawee 151 4 4 Livingston 395 26 Luce 3 Mackinac 8 Macomb 6616 793 Manistee eleven Marquette 54 10 Mason 32 Mecosta twenty-one 2 Menominee 8 Inland 81 8 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 469 19 Montcalm Sixty-five one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 631 36 Newaygo 103 Oakland 8311 975 Oceana 85 2 Ogemaw twenty-one one Osceola eleven Oscoda 5 5 one Otsego 100 10 Ottawa 759 33 Presque Island eleven Roscommon twenty-one Saginaw 1018 108 Sanilac 41 5 5 school 4 4 Shiawassee 239 26 St Clair 448 39 Saint Joseph 112 2 Tuscola 189 2. 3 Van buren 136 6 6 Washtenaw 1318 100 Wayne 9298 1069 Wexford eleven 3 MDOC * 3749 66 FCI ** 142 4 4 Unknown 24 Out of state 32 Grand total 56621 5406

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Note on deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, coroners / medical examiners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: To provide more accurate data, the "Other,quot; jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under "MDOC,quot;. Cases from the federal correctional institution will be listed under "FCI,quot;.

Note on the case mortality rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from COVID-19 associated causes out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as a measure of the severity of the disease. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, laboratory tests of COVID-19 were a priority for hospitalized people due to the limited availability of tests. As a result, COVID-19 infections were more frequently identified in people who were more seriously ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with minor illnesses are screened, the death rate is likely to decrease.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

