Here's a way Google Pixel smashes the iPhone: BGR

Pixel vs. iPhone: In a viral tweet, someone recorded a video of how better the Google Pixel is in speech to text dictation than Apple's iPhone.

Voice-to-text email on the Pixel is pretty much perfect, while iPhone email is riddled with bugs.

IPhones may have superior performance, but they are not always the smartest phones.

Technically, Pixel smartphones are Google's answer to the iPhone. That doesn't mean they always target the same market, but Pixel is Google's flagship mobile phone, and a new model like a watch is released every year. But when it comes to performance, the iPhone is in a league of its own. The Pixel 4 doesn't even come close to the iPhone 11's single-core or multi-core scores on Geekbench (though, to be fair, not many phones do). And yet, despite the performance disparity, there are areas where Pixel totally crushes the iPhone.

In a tweet that went viral earlier this week, Bloomberg Beta & # 39; s James Cham shared a video comparing the experience of composing an email using voice to text on two unidentified iPhone and Pixel models. As you will see, the results are almost immediately apparent, and the iPhone doesn't wrap a candle in Pixel:

I don't think people appreciate how different the Pixel speech-to-text experience is from an iPhone. So here is a little head to head example. The Pixel is so responsive that it seems to be reading my mind! pic.twitter.com/zmxTKxL3LB – James Cham ✍🏻 (@jamescham) May 27, 2020

In addition to being much, much faster on Pixel, dictation is also much more accurate on Pixel. When Cham finishes speaking, there are enough errors in the iPhone email that he might consider retyping it from scratch before sending it to someone. Meanwhile, email on Pixel is pretty much perfect.

"Speed ​​has its own quality: the current model for speech is like a command line," Cham explains in a follow-up to his first tweet. “You say something and expect an answer. Now that voice to text is fast and uses fewer resources than meets the eye, there is the potential for truly interactive voice experiences. "

There are a number of explanations for the gap between the quality of speech-to-text transcription between the two devices, including, such as 9to5Google points out, the fact that Google allows Pixel owners to download the entire English voice model directly to their phone, allowing it to handle dictation in real time with the same speed and precision as if it were sent to the servers of Google. Regardless, it still significantly outperforms Apple's solution.

Independent iOS developer Ben Harraway stepped in with a demo of his own, using voice recognition on the iPhone device instead of server recognition. Although the Android phone is still the first, the results are much more similar than they were in Cham's original test:

Of course! Here you have. iOS13 speed on device versus Google cloud … iOS works great on speed, but Google is more accurate pic.twitter.com/OQSjIjCtKt – Ben Harraway (@BenLumenDigital) May 27, 2020

In terms of design and performance, the iPhone has few equals. But there's no question that Apple still lags far behind the competition in certain areas, such as voice-to-text dictation and virtual AI functionality.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR