Herd immunity, Hong Kong, Twitter: her briefing on Friday

Pandemic accelerates in a vulnerable world
The pace of the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating worldwide, with nearly 700,000 new known infections reported in the past week, many in Latin America and the Gulf States.
New cases are declining in France, Italy, Spain and the UK after the outbreaks that left them with a total of more than 126,000 deaths. In England, groups of up to six people, compared to two today, will be able to gather outside starting Monday, provided they are kept more than six feet apart.
However, the vast majority of the world's population remains vulnerable to the virus, New studies found.
The percentage of infected people is a small fraction of the threshold that epidemiologists believe is necessary for herd immunity, the point at which the virus can no longer spread widely. Some countries, especially Sweden and briefly Great Britain, have experimented with limited closings in an effort to increase immunity in their populations.
"We don't have a good way to build it safely, to be honest, not in the short term," said a Harvard epidemiologist.
Final rules to be resolved in the coming weeks will help determine the fate of a city that has been a link between China and the West for decades. The first signs from Chinese authorities point to an offensive once the law takes effect, which is expected in September.
Despite global pressure on China to back down, including the threat from the US. USA To end Hong Kong's special trade status, Beijing did not back down. But even as Chinese officials mocked the United States as an imperious meddler, Prime Minister Li Keqiang asked for close trade relations between the two countries.
The order seeks to remove liability protection in certain cases for companies like Twitter, Google and Facebook, making it easier for people to sue them for their content.
Legal experts say the order is almost certain to face a judicial challenge. It could also backfire for Trump: Without the shield of responsibility, social media platforms may be forced to remove posts that could be considered false or defamatory. the limits of which Mr. Trump often tests.
Like most Europeans, our journalist Patrick Kingsley was used to traveling freely across the borders of the European Union. But when he recently crossed the Czech-German border, police officers stopped his car and searched it along with his suitcase.
Minnesota: Governor Tim Walz stated a state of emergency in Minneapolis and activated the National Guard to help maintain peace after protests erupted in response to the death of a black man in police custody.
Hungary: A new law, the first of its kind in Europe, prohibits changing a person's gender in official documents after birth. It was seen as a coup against the rights of transgender people and the latest skirmish in an ongoing culture war.
Netherlands: Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that, in accordance with Dutch coronavirus policies, he had He didn't visit his 96-year-old mother in a nursing home in the weeks leading up to his death, a move that even critics said coincides with his "no-frills,quot; personality and belief in following the rules.
Soccer: The English Premier League, the most watched sports league in the world, is Returning on June 17 to stadiums without fans, awaiting approval from health authorities, after a two-month pandemic suspension. Series A, which halted play on March 10 in Italy, will also return on June 20. The German Bundesliga started playing last week.
Post pandemic offices: Temperature controls, face covers, desks six feet away, open windows: yes. Coffee machines and bowls, seats in common areas, public transport: no. These are some of the recommendations of the US health authorities. USA For companies that are reopening offices. If followed, the measures would constitute A powerful makeover of the corporate work experience.
Losing the pleasures of life: Michael Pourfar, a neurologist from New York, loved good wine, until he hired Covid-19 and his sense of smell and taste disappeared. "Losing appreciation for the flavors of wine was like losing the red color of my kaleidoscope to me," he said.
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Out of college and straight to sports reports
Danielle Allentuck is one of 23 young journalists who spent last year in The first group of Times scholarships, A program aimed at developing the next generation of reporters and editors.
She worked at the sports desk, reporting on N.F.L. draft picks, outlining Simone Biles and covering spring training. She wrote about what he learned on the way. Here is an excerpt:
I was always the youngest person on homework and often the only woman. I learned to be confident and stay firm. When I asked a fan of a Mets game if he would be willing to be interviewed, he said he couldn't speak to me because he was "12 years old." I quickly responded, "God, that's very rude. I turned 13 last week." I kept walking and soon found the perfect person to interview for my story.
Sometimes other reporters tried to get me out of the post-game scrums, but I learned to fight to get to the front to be seen and heard. Age is just a number. If you get hired to do a job, do it.
My best stories came from observing my surroundings. At the US Gymnastics Championship. USA In Kansas City, Missouri, I noticed that male gymnasts carried honey with them. I started asking and soon found out they did it to improve their grip.
I spent hours watching submarine and handgun launchers hone their art at a training ground in Durham, North Carolina. I even had a chance to launch a bullpen session. Back in New York, while working on editions of the article, I had a lively discussion on arm angles and technique with my colleagues. Soon, we were standing in the middle of the newsroom demonstrating how we would approach the field.