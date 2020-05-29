Health officials are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, including 8 in Plano.

The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 1,236, including 381 in Plano. The county has 311 active cases, including 104 in Plano.

There are four cases in the Denton County part of Plano. All four are already recovered. With Denton County cases, the total number of positive cases in Plano is 385.

In Collin County, 17,677 people were tested for the virus and 16,405 were negative, 1,236 were positive.

Health officials are monitoring 2,200 people who came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, including 680 in Plano.

COVID-19 testing is available to qualified individuals at the following facilities, who have their own criteria to meet prior to testing. Additionally, an online or telephone display is required through the listed healthcare entities. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Trial supplies are limited.

Systems of health

Independent emergencies and urgent care

Legacy ER: 972.731.5151

Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020

iCare: 214.407.8668

Medco Frisco: 469,707.8447

Medco Plano: 469.747.0164

Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400

Elite Care: 972.378.7878

FasterCare: 972.234.3299

Primary care physicians

Other options

Baylor Plano. Text "BEST,quot; to 88408. Baylor will send an application to your phone to begin an electronic visit.

Children's Health or call 844-424-4537.

Your medical care (located in Anna, Texas)

Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Just quote; Walk ins are not accepted.

Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in and around Dallas)

Patients should present the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or more

First responders, healthcare workers and DART drivers can be tested without symptoms.

A special session of the Collin County Commissioners Court on Friday will determine whether or not to continue reporting cases under the new state guidelines and definitions.

