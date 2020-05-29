Health Officials Report 19 New COVID-19 Cases in Collin County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 1,236, including 381 in Plano. The county has 311 active cases, including 104 in Plano.
There are four cases in the Denton County part of Plano. All four are already recovered. With Denton County cases, the total number of positive cases in Plano is 385.
In Collin County, 17,677 people were tested for the virus and 16,405 were negative, 1,236 were positive.
Health officials are monitoring 2,200 people who came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, including 680 in Plano.
COVID-19 testing is available to qualified individuals at the following facilities, who have their own criteria to meet prior to testing. Additionally, an online or telephone display is required through the listed healthcare entities. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Trial supplies are limited.
Systems of health
Independent emergencies and urgent care
- Legacy ER: 972.731.5151
- Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020
- iCare: 214.407.8668
- Medco Frisco: 469,707.8447
- Medco Plano: 469.747.0164
- Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400
- Elite Care: 972.378.7878
- FasterCare: 972.234.3299
Primary care physicians
Other options
- Baylor Plano. Text "BEST,quot; to 88408. Baylor will send an application to your phone to begin an electronic visit.
- Children's Health or call 844-424-4537.
- Your medical care (located in Anna, Texas)
- Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Just quote; Walk ins are not accepted.
- Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in and around Dallas)
- Patients should present the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or more
- First responders, healthcare workers and DART drivers can be tested without symptoms.
A special session of the Collin County Commissioners Court on Friday will determine whether or not to continue reporting cases under the new state guidelines and definitions.
Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources