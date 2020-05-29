"He is not our officer,quot;: St. Paul police say a social media post claiming that one of their officers incited Mpl The riots are bogus – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLca827963936b859446e66be6c9f1b50712% %MINIFYHTMLca827963936b859446e66be6c9f1b50712%

– St. Paul Police are targeting a social media post that claims to identify one of their officers as a person seen breaking windows in Minneapolis.

On Thursday, the St. Paul Police Department posted on Twitter, saying it is aware of the post on social media, and that "it is false."

The publication, which gained popularity on social media, claims that an officer seen smashing an Autozone during protests on Wednesday was a St. Paul police officer.

"The person in the video is not our officer," said SPPD. "We don't know who that person is, but we hope that he will identify himself and be held accountable for his actions."

%MINIFYHTMLca827963936b859446e66be6c9f1b50713%

Our officer? It has been working hard, keeping people and property safe, and protecting the right to peaceful assembly. It is sad that people post and share this false information, adding further confusion to an already painful time in our community. – Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) May 29, 2020

Read more George Floyd stories here.