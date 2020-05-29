HCL: HCL Tech Announces Intention to Acquire Cisco SON Technology – Latest News

Major IT technologies HCL Technologies announced on Friday their intention to acquire Cisco Automatic Optimization Network (SON) technology for approximately $ 50 million (about Rs 377.93 crore). The target entity is a separation of assets from the products and services business comprising the Cisco Systems Inc Automatic Optimization Network (SON), HCL said in a regulatory document.

SON is a multi-vendor multi-technology (MVMT) solution that optimizes radio access networks (RAN) for 2G-5G communication.

It helps customers increase performance, harmonize the multiple technologies that comprise a RAN, and maximize the capabilities of existing infrastructures, resulting in reduced capital and operating expenses.

As part of the agreement, some employees working on Cisco SON technology will move from Cisco to HCL, according to a statement. HCL, however, did not disclose details of the number of employees.

The agreement, which is expected to be completed by January 2021, has a value of "USD 49,999,000,quot;.

"This acquisition, which comprises products and services based on Cisco SON technology, will help HCL meet the growing needs of its customers in the telecommunications industry, which includes world-class communications service providers worldwide. By adding the power of Cisco's MVMT and SON application it supports its customers, "HCL said in its statement.

This business unit is based in San José, California, USA. And it has offices in Israel and India.

"HCL's decision to make this acquisition is in line with our Mode 3 strategy (products and platform). As we expand our presence in this space and support the mobility needs of our customers, SON's products and services are now deals will be included in our telecommunications, "said HCL Technologies Corporate Vice President Sukamal Banerjee.

This will gain more importance with 5G networks, he added.

Both parties will request the approval of the CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the US) and FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Law, 1999), as well as the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense.



Last year, HCL Technologies had completed its $ 1.8 billion acquisition of select IBM products that included seven products in areas including security, marketing and collaboration solutions, and representing a total addressable market of more than $ 50 billion.

Cisco, in a separate statement, said supporting the success of its customers and employees is a priority for the company.

"We continually seek to optimize our business and have decided to divest our self-organizing network (SON) business to our trusted IT partner HCL Technologies Ltd. The sale of the SON business will allow Cisco to focus our resources on 5G core and IP infrastructure," he added. .

Cisco said it continues to develop solutions for its software-defined mobile network architecture, as well as invest in 5G innovations aimed at helping its service provider customers maximize their 5G investments.

"Our SON customers will be well served by HCL's proven experience in implementing the flexible high-contact solutions required to scale engineering services for customers' SON needs," he added.