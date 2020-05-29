HBO Max Scores "Young Sheldon's Broadcast Rights" – Up News Info

HBO Max has acquired the rights to Young Sheldon in the last big broadcast deal.

The nascent digital platform, which launched this week, struck a deal with sister company Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution over the three seasons to Big Bang Theory cleave.

This brings all the BBT Universe under one roof of streaming after HBO Max closed a major deal last year to collect all 279 episodes of the original CBS comedy.

The service did not disclose when the show, starring Iain Armitage as a young Sheldon Cooper, will air, and financial details of the deal will not be released. However, it is likely to be much less than what he paid for his main program, a deal estimated to be north of $ 600 million.

Single Chamber Comedy Young Sheldon, which returns to CBS on Thursday nights in the fall, is the number one comedy on network television with a total of viewers. Follow the young man who grew up in East Texas. Sheldon, a unique mind in the generation capable of advanced mathematics and science, must deal with the world, while his normal family must deal with him. Her father George is struggling to find his way as a high school soccer coach and as the father of a child he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a city where he just doesn't fit in. Sheldon's older brother Georgie does his best in high school, but it's hard to be cool when you're in school. Same classes with your strange 9 year old brother. Finally, there is Sheldon's twin sister Missy, who is sometimes offended by all the attention Sheldon receives, but also remains the only person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth.

It is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, with Annie Potts and Jim Parsons as the voice of Sheldon. Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro created the show and served as executive producers with Steve Holland, Jim Parsons, and Todd Spiewak.

"Now we feel like ours big Bang the offer is complete, "said Kevin Reilly, director of content for HBO Max, president of TNT, TBS and TruTV." We are very proud to be the home of this beloved franchise and the place where new and existing fans can learn about roots of young Sheldon Cooper. "

“For Sheldon Cooper to visit his younger self, he would need to manipulate space and time. All you really need is HBO Max, ”said Lorre and Molaro. "We are very pleased that Young Sheldon Once again you will be reunited with your future self on HBO Max, and we are excited that fans, new and old, can get through both Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon for the first time."