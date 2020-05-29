Harvey Weinstein slapped with a new child rape lawsuit in New York

WENN / Avalon

Three months after being sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape charges, the disgraced music tycoon faces fresh charges from four more women, including one 17-year-old.

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of raping four more women, including one then 17, in a new lawsuit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documents were released in New York on Thursday, May 28, detailing the claims of four women who allege that the convicted sex offender sexually assaulted them between 1984 and 2013.

One of the women was 17 at the time of her alleged attack, and she claims Weinstein raped her in 1994, when he visited her hotel room for a meeting about her dream of entering the entertainment industry. When he entered the room, the woman, now 43, claims Weinstein was already naked and told her that she had to "sexually please" him if she wanted him to get her a job. While she declined, the woman alleges that Weinstein "forced her to take off her clothes" and raped her. She also claims that after the alleged attack, Weinstein forced her to give her her driver's license and told her that if she told someone what had happened, it would prevent her from getting a job in Hollywood again, in addition to having "her associates track her and They physically hurt her and her family. "

A second woman claims that Weinstein raped her in 1984, when she was 34 years old. While accompanying a friend of hers to a meeting with the producer during the Cannes Film Festival, she claims that Weinstein took her back to his hotel suite, "immobilized her. Suite's front door," and sexually assaulted her. She again alleges that Weinstein threatened her and told her to shut up about the alleged assault.

A third woman accused Weinstein of raping her in 2008, after she showed up for a "business" meeting with the producer in her Soho department, while a fourth claims Weinstein raped her in 2013, after she met him. at the Venice Film Festival.

Weinstein's brother Bob, Miramax and Disney are also named in the lawsuit, which states that "they reasonably knew or should have known that Harvey Weinstein had a propensity to engage in sexual misconduct and would use his position and power to attract Plaintiffs. and other similarly situated applicants – female actresses in their apartments, hotel rooms, offices, etc. on the pretext of discussing business opportunities to harass, mistreat, assault, imprison, and falsely rape. "

Weinstein is currently in solitary custody at the Wende Correctional Center in New York, after being sentenced to 23 years in prison after his guilty verdict for sexual assault and rape charges in February.

His legal team has yet to respond to the latest lawsuit.