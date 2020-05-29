Harry Connick Jr. to meet Sandra Bullock for COVID-19 Special Honoring Essential Workers

%MINIFYHTMLbcb9902e2f1b30dff3d4acfaa5c9a07b13%

& # 39; United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes & # 39 ;, which will also feature Brad Pitt and Oprah Winfrey, among others, aims to raise money for various children's charities.

Artist Harry Connick Jr. is joining forces with Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullockand Oprah Winfrey to pay tribute to essential workers for a new television benefit.

The singer will host United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes on June 21, when Pitt's messages, Queen Latifah, Winfrey and American football star Drew Brees It will be broadcast in honor of the front line staff.

The two-hour special will also virtually reunite Connick, Jr. with his "Hope Floats" Bullock co-star, as well as his "New in town" leading actress, Renee Zellwegerwhile the singer / actor will also perform, along with acts including Jamie Foxx, Cyndi Lauper, Tim McGraw, Andra Day, John Fogerty, Herbie Hancock, Little Big Town, Dave Matthewsand Wynton Marsalis.

During the television event, Connick, Jr. will share footage from a recent road trip he took with his filmmaker daughter Georgia, traveling in a recreational vehicle from Connecticut to New Orleans, Louisiana, meeting with first responders and other key workers to discuss their experiences. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, hosted by Recording Academy officials and the American network CBS, will raise money for various children's charities, including No Kid Hungry, as well as the Grammy organization's MusiCares COVID-19 Aid Fund to help musicians. with difficulties.