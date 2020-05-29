Halsey shoots Trolls taunting her confession about the bar exam study

%MINIFYHTML3214ddb65b4dd00ce56f2925859821e411%

Following in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer, the singer of & # 39; Without Me & # 39; ask haters if it's a crime to educate me beyond just wanting to pass the Qs bar.

Halsey is following Kim Kardashianexample and studying to be a lawyer.

The "Sin Me" singer is taking constitutional law lessons while studying for the bar exam, confessing that it is "fun but difficult."

He immediately faced backlash from the trolls, who mocked his plans to become a legal eagle, and shot again in a now-deleted tweet, which said, "Why the hell is it a crime to educate me beyond just "Want to pass the Qs bar? I am following a law school curriculum even though the state of California does not require a degree to take the exam."

Halsey was criticized for trying to become a lawyer.

She applauded the enemies.

The singer decided to delete her tweets.

"Am I surprised that someone on REDDIT has entered the 'pop star' for doing something? Haha, no … Reddit said 'haha, gurl with great tiddies who sing funny songs, I can't do the smart people test !!!! ll she's ok, I have to erase all this now hahaha, but I love them and they're funny and it's not worth it (sic) ".