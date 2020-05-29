Grimes puts a price of $ 10 million on the piece of his soul that he sells at the first fine art exhibition

%MINIFYHTML53ac9b284ec9fbc4585a5b941986984911%

The singer of & # 39; Genesis & # 39 ;, who just gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend Elon Musk, premieres & # 39; Selling Out & # 39 ;, a fine art show at Gallery Platform Los Angeles and Maccarone Los Angeles.

New mom Grimes he is selling a part of his soul as part of a new art project.

The 32-year-old actress debuted at her first fine art exhibition at Gallery Platform Los Angeles and Maccarone Los Angeles, called Selling Out, and among the drawings, prints, and photographs shown, the singer / songwriter will offer a "legal document" giving the buyer a claim to his soul.

"I didn't want anyone to buy it, so I said, 'We should make $ 10 million and then it probably won't sell,'" he says.

"The deeper we went, the more philosophically interesting it became. Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my art lawyer. The idea of ​​fantastic art in the form of legal documents seems very intriguing to me."

Grimes became a first-time mother earlier this month when she gave birth to her boyfriend Elon Musk's sixth child.