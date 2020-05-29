Google Maps just got an amazing new feature that reinvents directions: BGR

%MINIFYHTML27ac24b7e59efcae2f9f2d8f594da35e13%

A new update of Google Maps for Android will introduce a new feature that is not available in other navigation applications.

Google Maps users will be able to obtain a unique identifier for any place on Earth and use these digital addresses for various purposes.

These new Google Maps "Code Plus,quot; addresses are based on longitude and latitude, and could help people who don't have an address or have directions that are difficult to locate for a wide range of reasons.

Google announced a new Google Maps feature on Thursday that will provide an additional layer of utility to the world's most popular mapping application. Starting with Android, Google Maps users will be able to share precise locations on the map by assigning a unique digital address to any location. The feature is intended to offer an address to people who don't actually have one, or to people who have a hard-to-find address. But it can also be useful in additional situations.

As you'll see in the animations below, the so-called Plus Codes seem like a meaningless association of letters and numbers, or weird zip codes, so to speak. But they are based on the actual latitude and longitude of a location and can be used to identify any place that can be accessed on Google Maps, "from a rural house in a meadow to a small post on an unnamed street."

Google noted in an ad that more than 2 billion people lack a physical address or have an address that is not easy to locate. That's where Plus Codes will come in handy, and it's an open source project that Google first announced a few years ago. The integration of Google Maps will increase the popularity of Plus codes, allowing users to create their own codes at the touch of a button.

You will have to touch the blue point that identifies you within Google Maps to obtain a Plus Code for your exact location. That location can be shared with other people. Also, by tapping and holding the map to place a marker at a location, you can find the Plus Code for that location.

Plus codes are unique and will appear in Google Search and Maps, making it easy to access any of these locations at any time. "They look like a normal address, but with a short code where the name or number of a street would be," says Google. Like this: FWM8 + V9, Ibadan, Nigeria.

That address is not out of the language, but Plus codes could be useful in emergency situations where accurate location information is crucial, especially if traditional addresses are not available. They could also be useful when traveling to new places and having to establish new meeting points that do not involve sharing a user's location or understanding and remembering local street names.

Most people may not need Plus codes right away, but this new way of creating unique addresses for each place on Earth may still be useful in the future. It is not clear if the Plus codes can be used for prompt deliveries or if they are acceptable for more trivial things, like ordering products online.

Plus codes will be available in the Nest version of Google Maps on Android in the coming weeks. IPhone and desktop versions of Google Maps are likely to get Plus codes in the future as well, though Google hasn't made any additional announcements.

Google Maps application that runs on an iPhone. Image source: XanderSt / Shutterstock