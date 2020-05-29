Google canceled a next-gen Pixel phone, but photos just leaked anyway – BGR

Pixel 4a's release date remains a mystery, as Google has postponed the launch of its affordable next-generation phone.

A new leak reveals that Google has considered making a larger version of the phone, the Pixel 4a XL, which many people expected to see in stores this spring.

Several reports have claimed that the Pixel 4a XL was canceled, but a new series of photos reveals that the phone would have offered a better camera experience than the smaller model still expected to launch.

Google should have released the Pixel 4a phone at this year's Google I / O event that was originally scheduled for mid-May. But then, the new coronavirus pandemic forced governments to impose stricter social distancing measures that included canceling public meetings like a developer conference. We were still expecting the Pixel 4a to debut online this month, even without a formal I / O 2020 press conference. But then Apple released the new iPhone SE, priced at $ 399, which was the rumored price of the Pixel 4a. . Since then, we have heard that the Pixel 4a would be even cheaper than planned, starting at $ 349, but the launch was reduced to June and then July. We are no closer to receiving official news about the Pixel 4a, but we do have one more Pixel leak, one that says Google considered making an XL version of the phone, one that could have been even better than the low-cost model. .

Last year's Pixel 3a came in two sizes, Regular and XL, just like all the premium phones that preceded them. The Pixel 4a will be different, and that's something we've known for months. But the Pixel 4a XL existed as a prototype as the following photos indicate.

The photos come from an eBay seller, 9to5Google He explains, that he listed the parts in early April. The "New Battery Back Cover Door Replacement,quot; component is still in stock, and you can order it, though it won't work at all.

The component bears all the indicative markings of a Google phone, including the strange Google logo that the company uses to mark and track the first production units. The back panel of the Pixel 4a XL is probably made of plastic and comes in white. The case features a rear-facing fingerprint sensor aperture, which is an indication that we're looking at a part that's not made for the Pixel 4 XL. A hole for the 3.5mm headphone port is present at the top, another clue that this is a case for the cheapest line of pixels.

The most exciting detail in these photos relates to the camera. The Pixel 4a XL would have featured a bigger camera bump than the Pixel 4a as it would have housed two rear cameras, just like the two Pixel 4 phones. In that sense, the Pixel 4a XL could have offered a camera experience yet. better to buyers who would have paid more. Add better battery life and an enlarged display, and the Pixel 4a would have provided a much better experience than the cheaper version.

It is unknown why Google decided not to launch the Pixel 4a XL phone, or how much it would have cost.

Pixel 4 dual lens camera system. Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR