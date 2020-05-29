God also loves Guy's secret son of the Duck dynasty

%MINIFYHTMLa55cee8998a9ac6621f1c23b0787a16c12% %MINIFYHTMLa55cee8998a9ac6621f1c23b0787a16c12% Illustration: Getty

Vile racist, notable homophobe and god-fearing duck dynasty star Phil Robertson has revealed the existence of a long lost daughter, the product of a affair Roberston says he had it in the 70s. A few months ago, Robertson's son told listeners of the family podcast (?) sons Jace and Al received a letter from a woman named Phyllis who had done a "DNA search" and thought he might have found his father. A DNA test confirmed a "99.9% match," according to Al.

"Dad didn't remember anything, there were no details about it," Al said. "It was interesting because Mom remembered much more than you " take a look, considering Kay Robertson she has been married to her husband since 1966. "We know that in all things, in all things, even sin"God works for the good of those who love him and have been called according to his purpose," said Robertson, citing the Bible in the great tradition of men amazed at the consequences of their own actions. The news was inexplicably filed in American magazineSection of "famous moms".

(American magazine)

In other tales of marital conflict, such as Megan fox reportedly romps around Los Angeles without her wedding ring, details about the actress' supposedly insensitive treatment of her husband and ex 90210 star Brian Austin Green have appeared on page six.

While Green played the impending division as a public relations exercise, noting in her podcast that "I will always love her and I know she will always love me," sources say. Transformers star Green almost abandoned when I was bedridden with a mysterious disease Some years ago. In 2014, according to people close to the couple, Green fell apart with a rare brain condition: "I could hardly lift my head," says one. Less than a year later, having traveled to New York for a photo shoot, Fox allegedly filed for divorce for a time Green described as "the worst time of my life." The couple reconciled temporarily, only to have Fox file for divorce again this year after nearly a decade together.

(Page six)

In a deleted Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared his last beauty tip. "Why do you look so different in all your photos?" a fan asked. "From my weekly facial transplant clearly.":

Up to 50% discount at Ella Paradis to warm up this summer

(Hollywood life)