George Floyd's Dallas Solidarity Rally escalates with protesters blocking the street – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS and FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) Hundreds of people gathered outside Dallas police headquarters on Friday night, for what organizers called a solidarity rally and a march on behalf of George Floyd, who was killed this week in Minneapolis and others killed during the interactions with the police.

At one point, attendees knelt down and yelled, "We can't breathe."

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall appeared and told Up News Info 11: "We support a peaceful protest."

As for why he was there, Chief Hall said, "I am the Chief of Police. My people are out here. They are on the front line and I am on the front line with them … I make sure everyone is safe."

Floyd was handcuffed and lying on his stomach when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes.

Chauvin was fired, then arrested and charged with murder.

"We can't breathe," they sing on their knees.

Businesses near the Dallas police headquarters said they anticipated a peaceful protest, hoping that Chauvin's arrest has alleviated at least some of the outrage, which some of them also felt.

Things were very quiet for the first few hours, but the protesters became outrageous and did not leave the street at one point and the police threw what appeared to be a tear gas canister into a crowd.

Police with riot gear confronted a group of protesters on the street, threatening to launch more tear gas if the crowd does not disperse.

Dallas attorney Lee Merritt is representing the Floyd family and said they are concerned about some of the violence they have seen in other parts of the country, both from the police and from others who may distort the purpose of the protest.

The Dallas Police Department released a statement ahead of the rally on Friday night saying it "will not interfere with the peaceful and legal assembly of any individual or group expressing their First Amendment rights."

He warned that he would intervene if he sees that the roads are blocked or if crimes are committed.

Protesters also demonstrated in Fort Worth on Friday night.

More than 100 people marched, and at Sundance Square they stopped and knelt.

The group of protesters in Fort Worth grew larger as they marched and made a point to pass restaurant patios and head back to Sundance Square, Jason Allen of Up News Info 11 reported.

The group toured the center several times, peacefully, while receiving verbal support from the drivers and people eating outside.

Later, some in the group began blocking intersections near the courthouse.

The police blocked the streets and gave them space to continue protesting.