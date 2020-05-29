George Floyd protests live updates from Minneapolis and St. Paul

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison responded to a controversial tweet from President Trump, saying that "calling thugs and asking them to shoot them,quot; comes from the same kind of attitude that resulted in the death of George Floyd, in an interview with " Up News Info This Morning "Friday.

"The tough guy attitude, macho man, 'I'm going to make you do what I want you to do' is the heart of the problem," he said.

On Friday, Trump called protesters in Minneapolis "thugs,quot; and promised that "when the looting begins, the shooting begins." The tweet was quickly flagged by Twitter as "glorifying violence."

Ellison asked Trump and others to stop the angry rhetoric that has permeated the conversation about Floyd's death, after a third night of protests over the lack of criminal charges for the officers involved, they saw burned buildings and broken windows.

"Violence breeds violence," he said, adding that Trump's "angry words,quot; are fueling "an ugly cycle that is taking place in my beloved city that I am very proud of."

He said the public focus should shift from the protests to the "message of justice for George."

"When you're in the prosecution and investigation business, prejudging what you're going to do before you have facts is not a good idea," he said. "But we have all seen the videotape. It is deeply disturbing. It looks very, very much like George Floyd was abused, mistreated and it looks like that knee in his neck could have caused his death."

Ellison acknowledged that he "clearly,quot; has his own opinion on whether the kneeling officer, Derek Chauvin, and the other three officers involved should be charged. But he said he did not want to "harm,quot; the investigation.

When asked why officers had not been arrested despite mounting requests for charges, Ellison simply said, "The answer is the authority to make the charge decision that you have not."

"Do they have good reasons? I suppose so," he said.