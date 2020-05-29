Gareth Crocker, creator of & # 39; Shadow & # 39; of Netflix, signs with the representative of EE. USA – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Gareth Crocker, the award-winning South African writer, director, and author, has signed for television and film representation with Los Angeles-based Cultivate Entertainment.

Crocker is best known in the business for being the creator, writer, and director of Netflix's first South African original series, the thriller Shadow, which debuted on the platform last year. He followed a former police officer suffering from congenital analgesia who takes vigilante justice into his own hands in the criminal underworld of Johannesburg.

Crocker is now in post-production on the Radar Anthology Project Dead places. The program is funded by the French channel Canal Plus, which has taken over the French-speaking territories and is being co-produced with the local Motion Story team.

Anthony Oseyemi, Rea Rangaka, and Shamilla Miller lead the cast of the series. It tells the story of a world-renowned paranormal expert and UK-based author who travels to his native South Africa to write his latest book. While his publisher believes he is there to investigate the many ghosts and monsters in Africa, he has a hidden motive: He is finally ready to interrogate his sister's death and face the truth of what happened to him.

Crocker's debut novel was Finding Jack It has sold over a million copies worldwide and has been translated into eight languages. The book is being adapted to a feature directed by Anton Ernst and Tati Golykh and produced through their recently released Magic City Films team.

In total, his five novels have sold over three million copies, including his most recent science fiction NOW My name is finn jupiter that was published last year.

Cultivate Entertainment is a production and management company based in Los Angeles and Oslo, Norway.