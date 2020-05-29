Gardner Minshew's mustache has grown into a full beard during quarantine, and it's glorious

Could Minshew Mania give way to Beard Bedlam?

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, known for his, hmm, only Personality and signature 'stache is like us: with orders to stay at home forcing people to stay away from hair salons and deep, deep inside our sweatpants, the mustache has evolved:

Gardner Minshew met with the media today for the first time since the end of his season last year. He may be out of college, but he still treats his hair like he's in it. And mom was not very happy about that 😂 We'll have more online from the Minshew Presser coming soon! pic.twitter.com/KdAbqwVoze – Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) May 28, 2020

MORE: Ben Roethlisberger Reaches Milestone With Cropped Beard

According to Minshew, he hadn't had his hair cut in over a year, and his mother just couldn't take it anymore.

"My mother was getting mad that she hadn't cut my hair in like a year, so she (Minshew's mother) had someone come over to the house to cut my hair," Minshew said. "It was affecting her more than it was affecting me."

Really, a Minshew with a beard and long hair would have been fun to watch, considering how much attention his facial follicles got last year. We will have to settle for a well-groomed beard and long enough hair.

Minshew is exuding some serious AJ Styles vibes with his gaze. We'll see if he can capitalize on his phenomenal debut season with the Jags in 2020.