Garcetti asks Angelenos to do the job to tackle oppression systems – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Mayor Eric Garcetti, at his briefing on Friday, took a moment to denounce the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

"He was killed when he shouldn't have been," Garcetti said. "He is dead when he should be alive. He was killed in cold blood in front of this nation. "

Garcetti said Floyd's murder was "another page in the worst chapter,quot; of the nation's chapter on treating black Americans.

"And every time this happens, we have to speak clearly," he said. "We have to tell the truth. We have to stop right now, painful as they are, to correct mistakes that are not only part of our history, but exist here in our present. "

Garcetti said Floyd was only the most recent instance, invoking the names of Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin.

"These stories are endless, but we must find an end for them," he said. "This is our job tonight. This is our job tomorrow. This is our job for the rest of our lives. "

Garcetti also called on non-African Americans to do the work of bringing the conversation about racial injustice to their homes, workplaces, and communities.

"We must recognize the lives of racism, not only in our criminal justice system, but around us," he said. "That is why our job is not just to demand justice for victims of police abuse, but to make community college and university affordable and free, to push for a higher minimum wage, to ensure that there is universal health care, that there is housing for people who are not housed, smaller prison populations and more job training and placements. These are anti-racist acts. "

The call came as the city of Los Angeles prepared for another night of protests against police brutality, which Garcetti said the city would continue to support, after two consecutive nights of unrest.

"Let's continue to demand justice, not just in Minneapolis, but across the country and walking in peace," Garcetti said. "Let us honor the fallen. Let's push for justice. And let's march forward and march together. I know we will. I know that. We will do it."