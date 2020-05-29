French minister trusts virus-tracking application

PARIS – As France is easing most virus-related restrictions next week, the French government is confident that its contact tracking application will be effective in the process of containing the spread of the pandemic, despite skepticism and concerns about Privacy.

The man at the helm of the French app, junior digital economy minister Cedric O told The Associated Press on Friday, "It is not a miracle solution, but it is useful and necessary."

The StopCovid app will be available to the public on June 2, when the country begins to reopen its restaurants and cafes along with monuments and museums, theaters, gyms, and public pools. It will make France the first great world democracy to implement such a tracking application.

Holding his phone with the app open, O said, "Imagine we're sitting next to each other or face to face, we don't know each other." Or we meet on the subway. Both phones will keep track of that contact. "

People who test positive for the virus will be able to send a quick notification in the app to warn people with whom they were in close contact, allowing them to call a doctor and get tested.

Like other countries, France sees the app as an additional measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus that comes in addition to manual contact tracking, which involves workers interviewing people who test positive for the virus.

O said the app has been tested for two weeks and that the government is confident that the data is protected.

“The application installation is only voluntary: no one can force you to install it. It is anonymous: no one has access to the data. Neither you nor the state nor the others, "he insisted.

Also, the app does not create a list of infected people and the data is erased after 14 days, he said.

Or he also noted that the government released the app's code so that experts can verify it.

The French parliament approved the app on Wednesday after a heated debate focused on privacy protection.

Some opposition lawmakers expressed fears that the app will lead to broader surveillance of the state. Others shared doubts about its efficiency if only a small part of the population agrees to use it.

Gérald Schneiber, 43, who works in Paris, said it is "out of the question,quot; to download it.

"I will not let anyone watch me closely, and I hope it will never happen in France," he said.

Parisian Florence Cieslak, 34, said she is in favor of "anything that can help fight COVID-19 and protect the population."

You are ready to install the app, but only after carefully reading the fine print on data protection and compliance with GDPR, the EU General Data Protection Regulation.

The French app uses low-energy Bluetooth signals on mobile phones to track people with whom people infected with the virus come into close contact. It will store anonymous data in a centralized government-run database.

Or advocated France's choice not to use a Google-Apple technology launched last week, because "we believe that health data should be stored by health authorities and not by the private sector," especially after the world tech has faced scandals in the past about how he uses private data

Germany, Italy, Austria, Estonia, Switzerland and Ireland are taking a "decentralized,quot; approach, widely preferred by researchers and privacy experts because anonymous identification codes for contacts are kept only on devices. Google-Apple technology works with the decentralized system and is being used mainly by Germany.

But the French government considered the decentralized solution "to be less efficient from a health point of view. We would have less information," said O.

AP journalist Alexander Turnbull contributed to the story.