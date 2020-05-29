France to reopen theaters on June 22 after Coronavirus closes

%MINIFYHTMLb96ab0fe7d2816895334763889e3a15111%

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe makes the announcement, bringing it up a week before the previously planned return of French Culture Minister Franck Riester.

Up News Info –

Theaters will reopen in France next month after the country's coronavirus closes.

%MINIFYHTMLb96ab0fe7d2816895334763889e3a15112% %MINIFYHTMLb96ab0fe7d2816895334763889e3a15112%

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Thursday, May 28, that theaters will open on June 22, a week before the previously planned return of French Culture Minister Franck Riester.

<br />

Social distancing measures will be implemented, with necessary masks for all moviegoers.

%MINIFYHTMLb96ab0fe7d2816895334763889e3a15113%

Restaurants, bars and cafes across the country will begin to open on June 2.

The country is now in the second phase of easing coronavirus measures after the deaths of more than 28,000.

Like many countries around the world, France began a national blockade in early March.