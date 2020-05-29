France bans hydroxychloroquine as coronavirus treatment – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLa53646c4c30888490934f4880707920213%

Hydroxychloroquine has been banned as a coronavirus treatment by the French Ministry of Health.

Hydroxychloroquine was developed as an antimalarial drug and, for a time, was promoted as a promising drug to fight COVID-19.

However, numerous studies have shown that hydroxychloroquine can cause serious side effects and is largely ineffective when it comes to treating patients with coronavirus.

In a statement published yesterday, the French health ministry banned the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus. The move comes just weeks after a study by the National Institute of Health found that hydroxychloroquine, which was initially developed as an antimalarial drug, was not effective in fighting COVID-19.

"Whether (in doctors' offices) in the cities or in the hospital, this … should not be prescribed for patients with COVID-19," the ministry said.

The fact that hydroxychloroquine has remained in the conversation as a possible coronavirus treatment during this time is somewhat puzzling. As early as April, studies showed that crown patients receiving the drug showed no signs of improvement. In any case, the use of the drug often turned out to be more dangerous.

In a study that involved 368 patients in US Veterans Hospitals. In the USA, 28% of patients who received hydroxychloroquine died compared to 11% of patients who received more traditional care.

Additionally, many doctors and medical researchers have long warned against positioning hydroxychloroquine as a magic cure, due to a number of serious side effects, a list that includes heart problems that can cause cardiac arrest.

Just yesterday, Mike Ryan of the World Health Organization (WHO) advised against the use of the drug:

There is no empirical evidence at this time that these medications work in this case, either for treatment or for prophylaxis. We do not advise the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19 outside of randomized control trials or under appropriate clinical supervision and subject to what the national regulatory authorities have decided. %MINIFYHTMLa53646c4c30888490934f4880707920215%

Still, President Trump has been a curious advocate of hydroxychloroquine in recent weeks. About a week ago, Trump even said he took the drug because it gives him an "additional level of security."

Earlier today, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that Trump has felt good since then.

"It feels perfect," said McEnany. "It feels absolutely great after taking this regimen."

In addition, Trump told McEnany that "he would take it again if he believed he had exposed himself."

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic in the United States continues. In recent days, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the US USA Increased more than 100,000. As it stands now, there is no indication that a vaccine will come soon, and if one is developed, doctors believe it will not arrive until 2021 as soon as possible.

RN draws blood during COVID-19 antibody test