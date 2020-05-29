Four women file new charges against Weinstein Bros and Disney

%MINIFYHTMLd5a00fdcd7792f6c6c0085d3b10c8a9a14% %MINIFYHTMLd5a00fdcd7792f6c6c0085d3b10c8a9a14% Photo by Scott Heins / Getty Images Image: Getty

Four women filed sexual abuse lawsuit against convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, also naming his brother Bob Weinstein and the Walt Disney Company as defendants, according to Up News Info. Women, featured in the costume as Jane Does I, II, III and IV, say that the Walt Disney company, which at the time of the alleged assaults owned by Miramax, it was aware of Weinstein's actions and "ratified or concealed" the producer's behavior. A Disney representative told Up News Info: "There is absolutely no legal basis for claims against the company," a family defense the company used in 2019 when Kaja Sokola accused Disney of covering up Weinstein.

the new outfit alleges that Weinstein raped Jane Doe II in 1994 when she was 17 years old, She then threatened to hurt him and derail his career if he told someone what happened. The lawsuit also says Weinstein "falsely incarcerated" Jane Doe I in 1984, raped Jane Doe III in 2008, and sexually assaulted Jane Doe IV in 2013. The women request a trial and that "Weinstein be held responsible for sexually abusing they". and Robert Weinstein, Miramax and Disney will be held responsible for their negligence and other unlawful conduct in allowing the abuse to occur. " as indicated in the presentations.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23 year sentence in New York state, where he awaits extradition to California to face separate charges of rape and sexual assault.