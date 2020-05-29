Fontana police fatally shoot an armed man; Officer, K9 injured – Up News Info Los Angeles

FONTANA (CBSLA) ⁠– A male suspect was dead and an officer and a police service dog were injured Thursday following a barricade situation in Fontana.

According to the Fontana Police Department, officers responded at approximately 10:18 a.m. to a disturbance call at a residence in the 15400 block of Sandhurst Street.

When they arrived, they were told that a person inside the house assaulted a disabled victim, who was still inside. They were also told that the suspect was armed with a sharp metal lever.

Police were able to remove the victim from the home before the suspect locked himself inside.

SWAT was called to the scene and attempted to negotiate the man's surrender for several hours before he allegedly confronted officers with the sharp metal lever ⁠, injuring an officer and the police service dog.

Police shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured officer was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the service dog was rushed to a local veterinary hospital for possible skill fractures and a dislocated jaw. Both are expected to make full recoveries.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office were handling the investigation into the shooting.