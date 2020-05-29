Firefighters combat smoking brush fire near SJ Mineta International – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Firefighters were at the scene of a forest fire on Friday near San José Mineta International Airport.

The fire started near the intersection of Coleman and University Avenues, and officials asked the public to avoid the area.

The fire was reported at 4:08 p.m. and has burned approximately four acres, according to officials.

Large clouds of smoke filled the sky and could be seen from miles away.

Coleman Avenue has been closed between West Heading Street and Emory Street, and West Heading Street is closed between Spring and Chestnut.

