Father Hosts Search Party for Arlington Teen Angelina Burt Last Seen 2 days ago – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The father of an Arlington teenager who was last seen two days ago organized a search party for her in Fort Worth.

Police said a missing teenager / fugitive report was filed for the 15-year-old Angelina Burt.

She is 5 & # 39; 2 ″, 150 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes and braces.

Burt is also a Dallas Stars Elite Girls prospect, and the organization has posted on social media about wanting to find her.

She was last seen on foot, heading to Randol Mill Park on the morning of May 25. Burt was wearing long black shorts with the Dallas Stars logo on them, and a red and white sweatshirt with gray sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Burt should call the Arlington Police.